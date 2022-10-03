Insurer Loses Bid To Share Coverage Of Sewage Damage Suit

By Josh Liberatore (October 3, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A construction company's general liability insurer can't force the company's pollution insurer to share coverage for an underlying suit over a damaged sewer line, a Texas federal judge said, finding that competing "other insurance" clauses operate to make one policy primary and the other excess....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS