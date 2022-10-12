Supreme Court Justices Dig Into What Defines A Salary

By Daniela Porat (October 12, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court got bogged down Wednesday in the nuances of how federal regulations define salaries, with an apparent divide emerging during oral arguments between justices focused on a commonsense reading of salary pay and those focused on a more narrow approach — or even on dismissing the regulations entirely....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS