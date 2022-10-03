The Onion Calls For Parody Protections In High Court Brief

By Jess Krochtengel (October 3, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit put itself on the wrong side of Mark Twain by granting qualified immunity to police officers who arrested an Ohio man for creating a fake Facebook page that mocked his local police department, satirical newspaper The Onion said in an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday....

