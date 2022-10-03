NLRB Says Dues Provisions Survive CBA Expiration

By Braden Campbell (October 3, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board held Monday that employers violate federal labor law by ceasing to transmit dues to unions after collective bargaining agreements expire, reversing a 2019 ruling in the second major precedent shift under the Biden administration....

