FSOC Urges Legislation To Curb Crypto's Systemic Risks

By Jon Hill (October 3, 2022, 10:05 PM EDT) -- The Financial Stability Oversight Council is calling for Congress to equip federal regulators with explicit authority to oversee stablecoin issuers and rein in the spot market for cryptocurrencies like bitcoin as part of a package of recommendations aimed at curtailing digital asset risks to the financial system....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS