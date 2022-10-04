Shopify Settles Educational Textbook Publishers' Piracy Suit

By Gina Kim (October 4, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Shopify Inc. has reached a deal to end a copyright and trademark infringement suit brought by a group of educational publishers that accused the e-commerce retailer of knowingly hosting and enabling shop owners to sell pirated digital copies of the publishers' textbooks, testing packets and solution materials, Shopify confirmed Tuesday....

