In A First, McDonald Hopkins Splits President Duties

By Eric Heisig (October 4, 2022, 2:55 PM EDT) -- For the first time in its 92-year history, Cleveland-based business law firm McDonald Hopkins LLC has two leaders at its helm, a move its new co-presidents say allows them to continue their practices while taking on additional managerial duties....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS