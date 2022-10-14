We The Action's New Head On Where Pro Bono Aid Is Needed

By Andrea Keckley | · Listen to article Your browser does not support the audio element.

Anna Chu

What are your goals for We The Action as you enter this new position?

What do you want lawyers to know about We The Action?

For what sort of issues do you tend to see the highest need for lawyers within your organization?

Going forward, what issues do your organization find most pressing?

Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization

Roe v Wade

How does We The Action bridge the gap between people needing representation and lawyers who are willing to provide help in a way that optimizes the amount of outreach you can make happen?