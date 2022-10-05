Goodwin, Latham Steer $410M Cybersecurity Biz Investment

By Elaine Briseño (October 5, 2022, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Cybersecurity company NetSpi LLC, guided by Goodwin Procter LLP, has raised $410 million in capital from global investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. LP, which was advised by Latham & Watkins LLP, the companies announced Wednesday....

