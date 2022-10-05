Rancher Gets 11 Years For $244M 'Ghost Cattle' Scam

By Danielle Ferguson (October 5, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- A Washington cattle rancher has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison and to repay millions for defrauding Tyson Foods and another company out of more than $244 million by fabricating invoices for the costs of taking care of hundreds of thousands of cattle that didn't exist, according to a sentencing document. ...

