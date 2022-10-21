Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Squire Patton Brings On PE Atty From Linklaters In Germany

By David Hansen (October 21, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP added a former Linklaters lawyer as a partner in its corporate practice in Frankfurt, Germany, the firm's eighth senior private equity appointment in Europe since summer 2021, according to the firm....

