Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Told Gilenya Generic Stay Bid Is A Weak Cash Grab

By Dani Kass (October 5, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A generic-drug maker told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday not to let Novartis keep its monopoly over the blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya while appealing a patent invalidation, saying the pharmaceutical giant will just use that time to overcharge customers before ultimately losing the appeal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!