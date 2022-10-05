Pennsylvania Gov. Race Complicates High Court Pick Process

By Matthew Santoni (October 5, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- The death of Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer has left a gap on the commonwealth's highest court, and observers tell Law360 it's hard to say if temporarily filling the vacant seat will be one of outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf's last acts, one of his successor's first acts or perhaps undertaken by the court itself....

