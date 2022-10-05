Missouri High Court Upends Unions' At-Will Worker Law Win

By Lauren Berg (October 5, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The Missouri Supreme Court has overturned a victory for labor unions when it ruled that an amendment to the State Personnel Law designating most state workers as at-will employees is mandatory and restricts unions and state agencies from bargaining over certain employment conditions....

