Bankrupt Mining Co.'s Receiver Can't Keep Mining W.Va. Site

By Dave Simpson (October 5, 2022, 11:27 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia federal judge blocked the receiver of a bankrupt mining company from surface mining on one of its predecessors' sites as part of its reclamation plan, ruling on Wednesday that the work is not "necessary and incidental to reclamation" as required by a 2016 decree....

