GOP Lawmakers Prod DOJ For Digital Dollar Legal Analysis

By Jon Hill (October 6, 2022, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Nearly a dozen House Republicans are calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to turn over a legal analysis commissioned by the White House on whether Congress would need to sign off on the creation of any Federal Reserve-issued central bank digital currency....

