Insurers Back EU Plans To Extend Vehicle Antitrust Rules

By Irene Madongo (October 6, 2022, 3:57 PM BST) -- A trade body representing insurance companies has backed European Union proposals to extend the lifespan of competition-related regulations for the motor industry for five years, as it called for new legislation to allow third parties to access information produced by cars....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS