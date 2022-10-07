Ex-Commanders Workers Blast Letter From Owner's Lawyers

By David Steele (October 7, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for more than 40 former employees in multiple workplace investigations into the NFL's Washington Commanders demanded retractions and apologies from lawyers representing the team and owner Daniel Snyder on Friday, saying they made "baseless and desperate attacks on their veracity and character" in a letter they sent to the chair of the House Oversight and Reform Committee earlier this week....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS