NJ High Court Clarifies Atty Rules On Advertising Of Awards

By Emily Lever (October 6, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A Supreme Court of New Jersey committee has tightened guidelines about how lawyers who have received awards singling them out as the "top" or "best" attorneys can mention their awards in their advertising, saying that awards whose criteria are not rigorous and based on thorough investigations cannot be used for self-promotion....

