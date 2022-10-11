Latham Adds Finnegan Patent Expert In DC

By Gina Kim (October 11, 2022, 2:40 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP has expanded its intellectual property litigation practice with the arrival of a former Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner LLP partner who has extensive experience handling complex patent matters in federal court and before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and the International Trade Commission. ...

