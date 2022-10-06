8th Circ. Tosses Memory Drug False Ad Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (October 6, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A woman with attention-deficit disorder can't sue Natrol LLC on claims that the supplement-maker lied in clinical studies about the effectiveness of its memory aid product, the Eighth Circuit ruled on Thursday, saying that the label makes clear it's unable to treat any disease....

