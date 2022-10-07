White Moody's Director Says Diversity Policy Got Him Fired

By Renee Hickman (October 7, 2022, 6:03 PM EDT) -- A white former employee sued Moody's Analytics in Pennsylvania federal court, claiming it discriminated against him on the basis of race and age when it fired him and replaced him with a younger Asian man at a lower salary....

