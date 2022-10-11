Cannabis Co. Owner Can't Toss Suit Over Contract Breach

By Mike Curley (October 11, 2022, 12:49 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge won't let the owner of a cannabis processor escape claims that he breached a contract to sell 90% of the company to Hippocratic Growth Maryland Processing LLC, saying his canceling of the contract absolves Hippocratic of the need to give him a chance to cure alleged failures to meet the contract's terms....

