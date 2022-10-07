Republicans Ask Pa. Justices To Review 'Curing' Bad Ballots

By Matthew Santoni (October 7, 2022, 2:14 PM EDT) -- State and national Republican groups urged the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania to reconsider a lower court's order that allowed some counties in the Keystone State to keep letting voters fix or replace their defective mail-in ballots, arguing that checking ballots for fatal defects violated the election code's limits on "pre-canvassing."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS