Health Care Co. Seeks Full Coverage For COVID Claims

By Josh Liberatore (October 11, 2022, 3:04 PM EDT) -- A health care company should have to satisfy only one self-insured retention before it can receive millions in insurance coverage for a slew of claims asserted by long-term care residents who allege they contracted COVID-19 at nursing home facilities, the company told a Pennsylvania federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS