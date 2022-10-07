Firm Faces HIPAA Claim After Trumpeting $4M Med Mal Win

By Dave Simpson (October 7, 2022, 9:22 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court revived a former corporate attorney's claim that the law firm and attorneys that helped him secure a $4.2 million jury award in an underlying medical malpractice case stemming from his suicide attempt violated mental health confidentiality laws in a press release they issued after the win....

