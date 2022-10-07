Special Master Says DLA Piper Can Rep Co. Suing Amgen Unit

By Andrew Karpan (October 7, 2022, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A special master in Delaware has recommended clearing DLA Piper to represent a Dutch developer of biomedical mice in the company's patent lawsuit against a rival recently purchased by Amgen, despite the BigLaw firm's ongoing work handling "environmental, social, and governance initiatives" for Amgen. ...

