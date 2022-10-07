Cardinal Health, Investors Get Final OK To $124M Deal

By Eric Heisig (October 7, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge on Friday gave her final approval to a $124 million deal Cardinal Health Inc.'s directors and investors reached to settle a shareholder derivative suit alleging the directors failed to protect the health care services company from liability in the wake of the opioid crisis....

