SEC Reopens Climate Disclosure, ESG Rules For Comment

By Jessica Corso (October 7, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has announced that it will reopen comment periods on 11 proposed rules, including a controversial plan to require companies to disclose certain climate risks, after it discovered a computer glitch that locked some people out of the commenting process....

