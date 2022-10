PTAB Judges Say Attys Should Heed Calls For More Evidence

By Britain Eakin (October 21, 2022, 5:56 PM EDT) -- To succeed at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, parties should address any issues the board identifies when it grants a patent review, jump right into the main issues during oral arguments and not let less experienced attorneys handling oral arguments fend for themselves, two PTAB judges said Friday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS