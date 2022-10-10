80% Of UK Adults Manage Money Digitally, Study Shows

By Irene Madongo (October 10, 2022, 4:05 PM BST) -- Almost 80% of adults in Britain manage their finances digitally after they adopted online technology during COVID-19 — but nearly a third are not concerned about scams, according to a survey published by Aegon on Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS