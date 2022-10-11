Ashurst Guides Pension Insurer's £102M Rail Financing Deal

By Dawood Fakhir (October 11, 2022, 5:31 PM BST) -- Pension Insurance Corp. PLC said Tuesday that it will provide £102 million ($113 million) of debt financing to a rail infrastructure company that will be used to deliver three trains in a deal guided by Ashurst LLP and Eversheds Sutherland LLP....

