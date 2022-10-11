Airwallex Keeps $5.5B Valuation With $100M In New Funding

By Donald Morrison (October 11, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Airwallex, an Australia-based digital payments startup, remains valued at $5.5 billion amid current market volatility after raising $100 million in an extended funding round from existing investors Square Peg and Salesforce Ventures, among others, the company said Tuesday....

