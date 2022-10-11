Justices Remand US Trustee's Fee Hike Suit To 2nd Circ.

By Vince Sullivan (October 11, 2022, 10:34 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court remanded a suit over an increase in fees charged by the Office of the United States Trustee on Tuesday, saying the case needs to be reconsidered by the Second Circuit Court of Appeals in light of the high court's June ruling finding the hike unconstitutional....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS