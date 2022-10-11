DC Circ. Mulls Waiver Authority In Md. Dam Licensing Fight

By Katie Buehler (October 11, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A D.C. Circuit panel on Tuesday pondered the proper meaning of "waiver" under a provision of the Clean Water Act in a challenge by environmental groups accusing the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission of sidestepping the federal regulation when it approved a 50-year license renewal for a Maryland dam....

