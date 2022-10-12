Report Finds 'Grievous Flaw' In New Asylum System

By Micah Danney (October 12, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT) -- A team of immigration policy researchers has criticized President Joe Biden's new policy allowing asylum officers to decide some claims at the southern border, saying "excessively short" timelines make it nearly impossible for applicants to submit evidence supporting their claims....

