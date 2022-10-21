Venue Analysis Following 1st Chinese Patent Office Rulings

By Ruixue Ran, Xiaoliang Chen and Justin Wang (October 21, 2022, 2:05 PM EDT) -- The China National Intellectual Property Administration recently made two benchmark administrative rulings in a major patent infringement dispute. The case was brought by international innovator drug company Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co. KG against two Chinese generic drug makers Guangdong HEC Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and Yichang HEC Changjiang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and a series of injunctions were granted against the two generic drug makers.[1] ...

