Refining Info Governance As E-Discovery Gets More Complex

By Kirk Davis, Elan Hersh and Lauren Gandle (October 12, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, remote work and online collaboration are the new way of doing business. Companies use collaboration platforms such as Slack and Microsoft Teams, which allow for messaging among employees, as well as Zoom and Webex for video calls and conferences....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS