Renowned EDNY Judge Sterling Johnson Dead At 88

By Stewart Bishop (October 11, 2022, 11:44 PM EDT) -- Brooklyn federal Judge Sterling Johnson Jr., who served for over 30 years on the bench in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, died Monday at the age of 88, following a storied career as a jurist and in law enforcement....

