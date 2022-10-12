Vaalco, TransGlobe Win Canadian Court Approval For Merger

By Najiyya Budaly (October 12, 2022, 12:01 PM BST) -- U.S. energy company Vaalco said Wednesday that it has won court approval in Canada for its proposed $307 million merger with oil exploration firm TransGlobe after the Canadian business's shareholders backed the deal last week....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS