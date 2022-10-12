Ex-Associate Says Kirkland's IP Team Favored Male Attorneys

By Patrick Hoff (October 12, 2022, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A former Kirkland & Ellis associate slapped the firm with a sex bias suit in California federal court Wednesday, claiming the partners that ran the intellectual property team held her to stricter standards than her male colleagues and fired her without warning after she complained....

