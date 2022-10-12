Tilton Urges Del. Justices To Overturn Stila Styles Ouster

By Jeff Montgomery (October 12, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for business turnaround figure Lynn Tilton urged three Delaware Supreme Court justices to overturn a Chancery decision that ended her control of bankrupt cosmetics venture Stila Styles, arguing that its limited liability company rules bar her removal....

