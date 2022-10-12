Meta Execs Inadvertently Identified In OnlyFans Bribery Suit

By Lauren Berg (October 12, 2022, 10:05 PM EDT) -- An unredacted motion inadvertently filed in California federal court Tuesday identified Nick Clegg, Meta Platforms Inc.'s president of global affairs, and two other Meta executives as the previously anonymous individuals accused of accepting bribes from OnlyFans in an alleged conspiracy to blacklist certain adult film stars from advertising on Facebook and Instagram....

