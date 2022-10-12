'Stunned' Health Justice IP Atty Wins $800K 'Genius' Grant

By Britain Eakin (October 12, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Priti Krishtel, the co-founder of drug patent reform group the Initiative for Medicines, Access and Knowledge, said she was "stunned" when she learned Wednesday that she won a prestigious "genius" grant, joining 24 other MacArthur Fellows who received an $800,000 no-strings-attached grant....

