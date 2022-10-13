GOP Reps Ask OCC Head For Fintech Partnership Answers

By Tom Lotshaw (October 13, 2022, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The ranking member of the House Financial Services Committee and four other Republican lawmakers have asked the head of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to explain his views on bank and financial technology company partnerships, saying the market needs more regulatory clarity....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS