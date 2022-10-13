How To Avoid Flubbing Privilege When Working With PR Pros

By Cara Bayles (October 13, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Martha Stewart hadn't yet been indicted in 2002, when a media frenzy had already fomented over her selling stock in the company ImClone a day before its cancer drug failed to win approval from the Food and Drug Administration. But her attorneys still decided to hire a public relations firm to manage her reputation....

