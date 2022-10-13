USPTO Cuts Time To Respond To TM Office Actions In Half

By Tiffany Hu (October 13, 2022, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Starting in December, trademark applicants will have a shorter time period to respond to official letters from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, part of the agency's ongoing efforts to streamline the trademark application process. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS