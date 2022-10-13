BYU Law Dean Stepping Down To Rejoin Faculty

By Andrea Keckley (October 13, 2022, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Brigham Young University has launched a search committee for the next dean of its law school after announcing Thursday that D. Gordon Smith is stepping down from the position at the end of the 2022-23 academic year....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS