Microcap Dealer Files 4th Shot At Taking Down FINRA

By Jessica Corso (October 14, 2022, 1:43 PM EDT) -- An Arizona microcap dealer that lost three previous court battles with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has filed yet another lawsuit against the organization in Florida federal court, this time tapping a lawyer who has experience representing famous clients in high-profile cases, to argue that FINRA acts unconstitutionally in its oversight of the broker-dealer space....

