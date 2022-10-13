Coronavirus Coverage Question Heads To Alaska High Court

By Josh Liberatore (October 13, 2022, 3:13 PM EDT) -- The Alaska Supreme Court will decide whether the coronavirus can cause physical loss or damage, after a federal judge rejected Zurich's request to have the district court reconsider its decision certifying that question to the state's high court in a senior living facility's COVID-19 coverage suit....

